PHC bench nullifies 2024 delimitation of PA, NA constituencies

June 26, 2024
ABBOTTABAD    -   In a significant ruling, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench has declared that the 2024 delimitation of 2 national and 4 provincial assembly constituencies in Abbottabad district null and void.

The court directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to reconsider the objections and re-decide the delimitations after proper hearings from the lawyers.

The court’s order highlighted that the ECP did not provide any legal reasons for dismissing the objections raised by the petitioners. Furthermore, the commission’s decision lacked references to any legal aspects.

The petitioners were represented by renowned lawyer Syed Hamad Shah Gilani Advocate along with other attorneys. The writ petition challenging the national assembly delimitations was filed by Muhammad Nadir Khan Advocate, Mujtaba Abbasi, Muhammad Khan Swati, Sardar Abdul Rasheed, and other concerned individuals.

