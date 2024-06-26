PM Shehbaz Sharif forms 19-member education task force

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced the formation of a 19-member Education aimed at addressing the pressing issues related to the national education emergency.

The PM Shehbaz Sharif himself chaired the which includes key ministers and representatives from various national and international organizations.

The key members of the include the Minister of Education and Vocational Training, the Minister of IT and Telecom, and the Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

The Federal Secretary will serve as the convener of the , with provincial education ministers and secretaries are also included in the members of the .

The country head of the World Bank will act as the co-convener. Additional members include representatives from the Asian Development Bank, Commonwealth and Development Office, UNICEF, UNESCO, WFP, and JICA.

Notable local members include Amjad Saqib, Chairman of the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund; CEO Shakeel Durrani of GIK Institute; Farid Panjwani of Agha Khan University; Syed Asad Ayub of the Citizen Foundation; Vice Chancellor LUMS Ali Cheema; Dean of LUMS School of Education Dr. Faisal Bari; and Country Director of the Malala Fund Javed Malik.

The is mandated to make ad hoc recommendations for educational projects, focusing on improving the education system, removing barriers to achieving literacy targets, and ensuring the education of underprivileged children. Policy-making for government schools and decisions to enhance the quality and promotion of education will be central to its work.