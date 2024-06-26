PPP, PML-N reach reconciliation: Chairman Senate

Gujar khan - Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani expressed that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had reached a reconciliation, with the latter agreeing to all of the PPP’s demands. During a conversation with reporters on Monday night in Jhelum, he expressed that the PPP’s main focus was to expand its presence in Punjab. Party leaders and workers had expressed their dissatisfaction with the limited space currently available to the party in the province, and the issue was highlighted by PPP Chair Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with the PML-N leadership, he said. In response to a question regarding the potential for the PPP to join the federal cabinet, the Senate chairman emphasised that the decision would be made by the party and not on personal desires. He further stated that progress could be made if the conditions remain favourable. He claimed that the PPP was not part of the federal government and was backing the alliance in order to address and stabilise the country’s economic challenges. The party’s objective is to strengthen the government and alleviate the burdens faced by the general public. According to him, the PPP consistently makes timely and mature decisions, with a focus on providing relief to the public. “Had the PML-N accepted the demands of the PPP earlier, the party would have offered valuable insights on how to provide relief to the people in the fiscal budget,” he stated, emphasising that the PPP remains committed to prioritising the needs of the people in the budget. In response to another inquiry regarding the KP government’s threats to the federal government, he stated, “There are certain leaders who make threats, but I am unable to make comment on the matter.” According to his statement, the Sindh government under the PPP never resorted to making threats towards the centre, but rather maintained a distinct stance.

In response to a question regarding the importance of the ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ military operation in eradicating terrorism from the nation, Gillani reflected on his time as prime minister, highlighting the challenging circumstances the country faced with a surge in militancy. He emphasised the successful military operation in Swat and Malakand areas, which resulted in the safe rehabilitation of 2.5 million internally displaced individuals within a remarkable 90-day period. Additionally, he noted that there are still 3 million Afghans seeking refuge in Pakistan since the Soviet Union’s invasion of Kabul, saying that the world has forgotten them. He emphasized the importance of improving the situation in Afghanistan for their dignified return to their homes.

In regards to the recent visit of Liu Jianchao, the Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC) and member of the Communist Party’s Central Committee, Gillani said that the Pakistani nation showed a strong sense of unity when it comes to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the friendship between the two countries. He maintained that leaders from all political parties, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), attended the session to demonstrate their solidarity with China.