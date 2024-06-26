PPP wants review of Senate’s limited powers on money bill

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), a major allied party of the ruling coalition in the centre, on Tuesday demanded a comprehensive review of the Senate’s limited powers on the money bill to make them on a par with the National Assembly. Speaking in the upper house of the parliament, the Parliamentary Leader of PPP Senator Sherry Rehman highlighted the issue of the Senate’s budget authority, emphasizing the need to review the matter.

“The Senate creates a balance between the center, provinces, and the political parties but its powers are limited in the budget-making process,” she said. As per rules, the Senate Standing Committee on Finance has 14 days to submit its recommendations, which the National Assembly can accept or reject at its discretion, she asserted. She recalled that this year, the committee made 128 recommendations after detailed deliberations with all the stakeholders. “Normally, most Senate recommendations are rejected within minutes in the NA. Our recommendations should not be dismissed,” she said, adding that this house was not a second-class parliament.

Senator Sherry called for a meeting of the Committee of the Whole to address these concerns and develop a plan of action. She also criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers for obstructing budget speeches, the other day, and not participating in the passage of a resolution against extremism. She claimed that PTI members did not sign the resolution as they were busy protesting. PTI is now complaining about not being asked to sign the resolution, which is simply not true, she said while referring to the earlier remarks of the leader of the opposition in the house.

Earlier, the Leader of the Opposition Shibli Faraz regretted that the PTI being an opposition party was being pushed to the wall contrary to democratic norms and parliamentary practices. He claimed that his party members’ questions and calling attention notices related to deteriorating economy and other important matters were being ‘killed’ in the chamber against the rules of business of the house.

“Being representative of the provinces and people, it is our moral and legal right to ask questions but sabotaging the process of oversight would serve none and is alarming,” he underlined. He went on to say that treasury and opposition were two pillars of parliamentary democracy and the former should not expect a positive attitude from them if it did not change its policy towards the latter.

Calling it a ‘tyranny of majority’, Senator Shibli said that the treasury had got passed a resolution against extremism from the house without taking the opposition on board or even showing the draft to them. He disputed Senator Sherry’s claim that the resolution was shared with them.

Law Minister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar speaking on his turn said protesting PTI members were not in a mood to pay heed to the draft of the resolution despite their insistence to sign it. The minister also assured the members that the contours of operation ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ would be discussed in separate in-camera meetings of the cabinet and the Parliament’s National Security Committee respectively before its formal launch.

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani assured the opposition leader that he would look into his concerns and held out an assurance to him that the opposition would not feel in future that it was being pushed to the wall.

Speaking on a point of public concern, PTI Senator Saifullah Abro quoting a statement of former Governor Sindh and disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Zubair Umar said that Deputy Prime Minister and Leader of the House in the Senate Ishaq Dar was responsible for the present crisis Pakistan’s economy was facing. He alleged that former finance minister Dar would not let incumbent Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb work. “At present, the entire economic team (of the government) belongs to Dar,” he explained. He said that Zubair had unveiled many secrets and talked about some meetings of former Chief of Army Staff General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa. Senator Abro voiced his concerns over the remarks of Federal Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal that there was a voice of the people that PTI founder Imran Khan should remain in jail for five years for ‘economic stability.’ He questioned how Ahsan spoke in this way when the masses had given a clear verdict in favour of the PTI and against the economic policies of the PML-N in the February 8 elections.

In the midst of interruptions by some PML-N lawmakers, the PTI senator warned the government not to frame “fake cases” against ex-premier Khan only to keep him in jail. He expressed his apprehensions that statements of federal ministers including Ahsan Iqbal and Khawaja Muhammad Asif against the PTI were provocative only to create an atmosphere to institute more “bogus” cases against Khan.

PML-N Senator Pervaiz Rasheed in his response said that it was their responsibility to keep the sanctity of the house. He said Senator Abro presented the statement of Zubair against Foreign Affairs Minister Dar as evidence, ignoring the fact that the former governor had been speaking against PTI for six years. He requested the chair to play its role to ensure that such futile discussion should not be held in the house in future.