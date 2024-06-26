Wednesday, June 26, 2024
PTI leader attributes 427 deaths to heatwave, load-shedding

Agencies
June 26, 2024
KARACHI   -   PTI Sindh’s Additional General Secretary, Rizwan Niazi, on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the death of 427 people in Karachi over the past four days, which he attributed to the severe heatwave and the worst-ever load-shedding.

According to a media cell Haleem Adil Sheikh’s statement, Niazi attributed these fatalities to the severe heatwave and the worst-ever load-shedding, which had made lives of people unbearable for the city’s residents. He noted that unannounced power outages lasting 18 to 20 hours had left the public in distress.

Niazi further stated that Karachi’s residents were also being deprived of drinking water. In the last four days alone, 427 bodies had been brought to the Edhi mortuary, highlighting the alarming rate of fatalities. He demanded that Karachi be immediately declared a load-shedding-free zone. He accused K-Electric of becoming a ‘killer company’. Despite the extreme heat, the Sindh government had failed to take any action, he added.

He urged immediate measures to save citizens, including setting up water stations across the city and establishing essential heat stroke centres. Niazi warned that if K-Electric does not end the unannounced load-shedding, PTI will join the public in vigorous protests and take to the streets to address these pressing issues.

Agencies

