PTI Sindh demands urgent probe into Sukkur Barrage gate damages

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh in a letter to the chief secretary Sindh has expressed grave concerns over the recent damages to gate numbers 47 and 44 of the Sukkur Barrage. According to a statement issued here on Tuesday, the national media and various notifications have reported on these damages, which have led to the closure of all linked canals, including Nara, Rohri, Khanpur East, Khanpur West, Dadu, Rice, and Kirthar Canal, severely affecting 8 million acres of agricultural land in Sindh.

This crisis has resulted in a massive water shortage across every district in Sindh, particularly impacting farmers who have recently sown paddy crop seeds. These seeds, worth billions of rupees, are drying up, threatening not only the upcoming paddy crop but also cotton, sugarcane, and other crops. The lack of timely repairs and the absence of clear communication from the concerned department are likely to escalate into a major law and order situation in the province.

Sheikh pointed out that the Irrigation Department appears to be fully responsible for this catastrophe. There are allegations that the gate was purposely damaged for certain officers to profit, at the expense of the farmers’ crops and the province’s economy. He emphasised that the entire Sindh province depends on water from this barrage, and any delay in addressing this issue will be detrimental to the livelihoods of the people.

Despite the severity of the situation, no concrete actions have been taken in the past many days, apart from conducting meetings. Sheikh stressed the urgent need to identify who is responsible for this negligence and what steps the Sindh government has taken so far to resolve the problem. Every hour is critical for the survival of the people of Sindh, he added. Sheikh demanded an immediate inquiry and the suspension of all officers involved in this incident. Additionally, he called for the resignation of the Minister of Irrigation and the formation of a judicial commission to prevent such incidents in the future.

Sheikh strongly recommended the following actions to address these pressing issues: conduct a comprehensive and independent audit of the Irrigation Department to identify and address instances of corruption and mismanagement;

implement strict accountability measures and ensure transparency in the utilisation of funds and execution of irrigation projects; engage with local communities and stakeholders to increase awareness about ongoing projects and involve them in monitoring and reporting any irregularities. Sheikh concluded by urging the Government of Sindh to take swift and decisive action to address these issues, ensuring the integrity of the irrigation infrastructure and upholding the trust of the people. He expressed hope that under the leadership of the chief secretary, the necessary steps will be taken to rectify these problems and safeguard the interests of the farmers and growers of Sindh province.