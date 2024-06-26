Punjab govt approves Sikh Marriage Act

The Punjab government has approved the Act, Information Minister Azma Bukhari announced on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore alongside Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Azma stated that the Act would be effective immediately.

She emphasised that the Punjab government was committed to facilitating minority communities, noting that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had always prioritised their rights.

Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Arora reiterated that protecting minority rights had been a cornerstone of Chief Minister Maryam's administration since day one.

He pointed out that regulations for Sikh marriages had not been established in the past five years, but the process began promptly after the PML-N took office in Punjab.

Arora highlighted that the initiative had garnered attention in Indian Punjab's media, noting that they were acknowledging Pakistan as a minority-friendly country.

He confirmed the passage of the Act and mentioned that rules for the Hindu Marriage Act would soon follow.

Showcasing CM Maryam's initiatives for minorities, Arora mentioned a special grant provided to 10,000 Christian families on Easter. He also recalled Maryam's visit to Baba Guru Nanak's temple, where she participated in the wheat harvesting.