Punjab Assembly approves 41 demands for grants

LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday technically approved the provincial budget for the upcoming fiscal year granting approval to 41 demands for grants for provincial departments.. The Treasury rejected the cut motions moved by the Opposition concerning the departments of police, education, excise, irrigation and land reclamation. The Punjab Assembly will approve the finance bill for the upcoming fiscal year on Wednesday (today) to complete the entire process of budget approval. While concluding the budget debate, the Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman stated that no new taxes have been imposed and the inflation in Punjab has reached a historic low. Next year, solar power will be provided in phases to consumers using up to 300 units of electricity, he told the House. The finance minister said that a surplus budget of Rs 5446 billion has been presented with a cash cover of Rs 842 billion. He claimed that inflation has been reduced to 11.8 per cent for the first time in history. Health, education, law and order, the Roshan Ghar (Bright House) project, and housing are top priorities of the government. The finance finister said that instead of offering suggestions on the budget, the opposition wasted time with accusations and abusive language. He rejected the propaganda about the expenses of the Governor House and the Chief Minister House as contrary to the facts. The minister said that solar systems will be provided free of charge to the public in phases for up to 100 units. Opposition members criticized the police budget and opposed the allocation of funds for the police. They also criticized the budget allocated to other departments. Education Minister Rana Sikander Hayat got angry at the opposition’s criticism and said he was willing to take an oath that if he engages in corruption in the next five years, he would face God’s wrath. The Assembly approved demands for grants amounting to Rs 211.38 million under the head of opium, Rs 95.26 billionfor land revenue, Rs 62.88 billion for forests and Rs 1.67 billion under the head of registration. Also, the Assembly approved demands for grants amounting to Rs 10.39 billion for motor vehicle law expenses, Rs 14.53 billion for other taxes and revenues and Rs 834.21 billion under the head of general administration. Similarly, the Assembly approved demands for grants amounting to Rs 371.57 billion for the justice system, Rs 197.59 billion for prison and penal colony expenses and Rs 4.26 billion for museums. The Assembly approved demands for grants amounting to Rs 139.29 billion for public health, Rs 15.89 billion for fisheries, Rs 201.65 billion for veterinary services, Rs 22.52 billion for cooperatives, Rs 140.56 billion for industries and Rs 223.19 billion and under the head of miscellaneous departments.

A sum of Rs 217.42 billion was approved for civil works, Rs 318.91 billion for communications, Rs 58.56 billion for housing and physical planning and Rs 192.96 billion rupees under the head of relief. Likewise, the House approved demands for grants amounting to Rs 4.514 trillion for pensions, Rs 3.59 billionforstationery and printing, Rs 729.13 billion for subsidies, Rs 10.450 trillion under the head of miscellaneous, Rs 1.209 billion for civil defense. The Assembly approved demands for grants amounting to Rs 393.57 billion for public trading of grains and sugar, Rs 829.53 billion under the head of loans for municipalities and autonomous bodies, Rs 3.164 trillion for investments, Rs 5.108 trillion for development, Rs 265.42 billion for irrigation construction and Rs 1.215 trillion for government buildings.