Punjab police, CTP establish desks at BFC in RDA to facilitate businessmen

RAWALPINDI - The officials Punjab Police and City Traffic Police have established desks at the Business Facilitation Center (BFC) in Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to provide a range of services, an RDA spokesperson said on Tuesday. He said that the task was done on request of DG RDA Kinza Murtaza to facilitate businessmen. In a statement, DG RDA Kinza Murtaza said that the BFC now offers several services from the Punjab Police, including the issuance of Character Certificates, Police Verifications, Tenant Registrations, and copies of First Information Reports (FIRs). Additionally, the Traffic Police will provide services such as issuing new regular driving licenses, renewing licenses, issuing international licenses, providing duplicate driving licenses, and issuing learning licenses. The Director General extended an invitation to the public to take advantage of these newly available services at the BFC. She also expressed her gratitude to the City Police Officer (CPO) and the Regional Police Officer (RPO) of Rawalpindi for their support in this initiative. The Business Facilitation Center in Rawalpindi aims to streamline services from various departments under one roof, facilitating business owners. Murtaza highlighted that the BFC assists investors with the issuance of necessary NOCs/ RLCOs, with departmental representatives on hand to provide prompt guidance and action within stipulated periods, enhancing the business environment in the city.

She also directed that approvals for individual commercial and industrial constructions will now be possible within 30 days, completion certificates will be issued in 30 days, changes of land use will be approved within 45 days, and housing scheme approvals will be completed in 60 days.