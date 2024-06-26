Rangers, police arrest two key suspects linked to murders, robberies in Karachi

KARACHI - In a joint intelligence-based operation in the Sikandar Goth, Gulzar Hijri area, Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police arrested two wanted suspects, Yasir alias Munna and Muhammad Ali alias Bada, who were involved in multiple robberies and street crimes. An auto-rickshaw was also seized from their possession.

According to a Rangers spokesperson on Tuesday, a special team comprising Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police was formed to arrest the killers of Turab Hussain Zaidi, who was murdered during a robbery at Gulshan Chowrangi on April 12, this year, and the killers of a security guard at Port Qasim. Using advanced technical methods, the team apprehended two suspects from the Munna gang involved in the aforementioned murders: Yasir alias Munna alias Ali and Muhammad Ali alias Bada.

During the preliminary investigation, Yasir alias Munna admitted that he and his accomplices, Kamran alias Kamu and Imran alias Gulabi, were responsible for the murder of Turab Hussain Zaidi. Kamran and Imran had fled to Punjab to evade arrest.

Yasir had been hiding in Karachi, and another operative from the Munna gang, Muhammad Tauqeer, had already been arrested by Rangers.

Muhammad Ali alias Bada confessed during the investigation that he had been involved in robberies for the past three to four years. During Ramazan, he and his accomplices Babar, Jameel, Imran, and Muhammad Naveed attempted a robbery at an oil factory in Port Qasim, resulting in the fatal shooting of a security guard who resisted. Several FIRs were registered against the suspects at various police stations. The arrested suspects and the seized auto-rickshaw have been handed over to the police for further legal action.

Lyari Gang War commander held, explosives device, bike recovered

A most wanted gang war commander was arrested in an intelligence bases operation besides recovery of explosives device, motorcycle and cell phones here on Tuesday.

According to details, the police on a tip-off launched crackdown in Chakiwara area of Karachi.

During operation Lyari Gang War commander identified as Javed alias Mama Gainda was arrested.

SSP City Arif Aziz said that the detainee belongs to Lyari Gang War group and explosives device, mobile phones and a motorcycle were recovered from his possession.

The nabbed accused and his accomplices were involved in committing robbery in jewelry market few days earlier in which they also used bottle bomb. The detainee was also wanted in various other cases and further investigation against him was underway.

Man killed in firing, body of youth found in house

A man was killed of blind bullet fired from unknown destination while body of a youth was found from a house in different localities of the metropolis, police said on Tuesday. According to details, a man identified as Afzal was on his way to see his minor son admitted in Abbasi Shaheed Hospital was killed after a bullet fire from unknown located hit him. Body of a youth named Habibullah was recovered from a house located in Liaqatabad area of Karachi.

Bodies of both were shifted to different hospitals for post-mortem and police after registering separate cases at respective police stations started investigations.