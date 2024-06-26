Resolute against terrorism

Political instability and terrorism are the root causes of economic problems facing Pakistan. The coalition government is trying its best to overcome all the elements that are standing in the way of the country’s development and prosperity. In this regard, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif approved the launch of Military Operation “Resolve for Stability” (Azm-e-Istehkam) to accelerate the national counterterrorism campaign with the consensus of the entire political and military leadership in the meeting of the apex committee of the National Action Plan. The step has been taken, which is the inevitable requirement of the time, but the opposition is raising objections to this operation. If the opposition’s objections to this operation are removed and the requirements of the constitution and law are given due consideration, then God willing, not only will this effort get full national support, but it will also strengthen the resolve against terrorism and bring lasting peace and stability across the country.

Undoubtedly, terrorism has escalated rather than declined in Pakistan as last year there were 306 terrorism incidents in which 693 people were killed and 1124 were injured, while there have been 332 incidents of terrorism so far this year and casualties are approximately 450. There is a dire need for a preventive and integrated strategy to end terrorism and this strategy was adopted in every period of power and successful operations were also conducted but the menace of terrorism could not be completely eradicated. The main reasons for this have been the failure to eliminate the causes of terrorism and the disagreement and non-cooperation among the parties. The security forces have been working tirelessly to put an end to terrorism with every fresh resolve and have been making endless sacrifices, while the politicians have not stopped playing politics on this, nor are they stopping anytime soon. Where the government seems to be trying to take credit for Azm-e-Istehkam operation, the opposition is raising objections.

Anyone can murmur ill about this operation Resolve for Stability, but it is urgently necessary in Pakistan. Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar asserts parliament must be taken into confidence before beginning any operations in the nation. The PTI’s Asad Qaiser claims that his party will not back any operation that is being conducted above the house, despite the fact that the constitution states that the parliament is supreme regardless of the sacredness of the committee. If an agreement has been reached, it should be brought to the parliament. This objection of the opposition is absolutely right. On the one hand, there is talk of the supremacy of the Parliament and on the other hand, such significant decisions are not only being arranged outside the Parliament but are also being enforced onto members without consultation in the Apex Committee meeting.

Apparently, the meeting of the Special Apex Committee of the National Action Plan has not been held for the first time, nor have any of the things discussed in this meeting are new that has not been discussed earlier in front of the nation. If the reports of the previous operations were also given before the announcement of a new operation, the nation would know what results have been obtained from their resources and how promising outcomes can be expected in the future. In the political and diplomatic realm, there is talk of stepping up efforts to destroy terrorist hideouts through regional cooperation during Operation Azm-e-Istehkam (Resolve for Stability), but there is no explanation for why terrorist hideouts could not be wiped out in earlier operations, even though all operations at that time were declared successful. Thus, where we have to address our shortcomings, we also have to re-evaluate our ineffective strategy, without which we cannot advance nor can a new operation be deemed successful.

There is no doubt that the current security threats have endangered the country’s security and economic stability. CPEC and other projects worth billions of dollars are at stake due to escalating events of terrorism. Everyone refers to how peace and political stability lead to economic stability, however, in this case, a robust operation is indispensable to bring peace and harmony in the country and advance economic cooperation. The need for operation Azm-e-Istehkam is obvious, but it is also absolute to secure a national consensus on this crucial decision, which is possible only with the approval of the parliament. The government has announced to bring the operation Azm-e-Istehkam into parliament pursuant to pressure from the opposition, yet this announcement ought to be carried out as well. If the operation is implemented once again above the Parliament House, then its outcome will be the same as the previous operations, there will be no complete counterterrorism, nor will there be peace and stability in the country and Pakistan’s dream of progressing on the road of development and stability will remain unfulfilled.

Attiya Munawer

The writer is an activist and environmen-talist. She covers human rights and politico-environ-mental issues. She tweets @AttiyaMunawer and can be reached at attiabutt121@gmail.com