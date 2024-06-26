RRCSBA file petition with LHC against government over roti price fixing

Rawalpindi - The representatives of Rawalpindi Restaurants Caterers Sweets and Bakers Association (RRCSBA) have filed a petition with Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench against the government for maintaining unbalance rate of roti between restaurants and tandoors.

The representatives of RRCSBA have made Controller of Prices and Supplies/ Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Provincial Controller General, Secretary of Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Department, Government of Punjab, Chairman Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGDCL) as respondents. The petition was filed by Muhammad Naeem, Zahid Mehmood and Muhammad Nawaz through their lawyers. President of Rawalpindi Restaurants Caterers Sweets and Bakers Association Mohammad Farooq Chaudhry on Tuesday said that the Rawalpindi High Court has been approached against the unbalanced rate of roti between restaurants and Tandoors. “We met with Director General Industries, Price, Weight and Measure Punjab Asif Ali Farrukh, who supported our stance and assured that until the final decision on this issue, instructions will be issued to the DC Rawalpindi not to check the prices of roti in restaurants until the decision is made,” he said.

In the writ petition, the association had argued that restaurants provide excellent services to the public. Regular taxes are also paid on these services. Besides, the government has been providing cheap gas to tandoor since 2015 while restaurants were not given such a discount. On this, Justice Mirza Waqas A Rauf directed that the petition of the restaurant association should be presented to Director General Industries, Price, Weight and Measures Punjab Asif Ali Farrukh. And said that after knowing the stance of the Restaurant Association, a decision should be made within two weeks.

In the light of court orders, we met along with our legal team to Director General Asif Ali Farrukh and shared the details. We told him very clear that the Punjab Price Control Essential Commodities Act does not apply to restaurants. Restaurants provide their customers with the best facilities in a luxurious environment that can never be compared to tandoors.

Association President Muhammad Farooq Chaudhry said that there is a difference between the gas tariff of tandoors and restaurants, therefore, the rates prescribed for tandoor may not be applicable to restaurants. Muhammad Farooq Chaudhry also referred to the statement given by Food Minister Bilal Yasin at the Commissioner’s Office in Faisalabad.The Director General supported our stance and said that the matter will be discussed at the government level, after which the decision will be informed.

