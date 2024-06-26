Rs957m fine imposed on 9375 power pilferers in 290 days

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 9375 power pilferers during last 290 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.957.2 million for stealing electricity in six circles of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive. FESCO Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Tuesday that over 22 million detection units were charged and 9187 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations.

The police arrested 6974 pilferers so far including 52 accused during past 24 hours in addition to recovering Rs.681 million from the power pilferers. Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 2240 points in Faisalabad First Circle and imposed a fine of Rs.224.4 million on them under the head of 5350,000 detection units.

In Faisalabad Second Circle, the FESCO teams caught 1720 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.175 million under 4331,000 detection units.

Similarly, 1059 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.107.4 million under 3051,000 detection units.

He further said that 1364 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.145.6 million under 3133,000 detection units.

In Mianwali circle, 2364 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.228.7 million for 4729,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 628 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh circle and they were fined with Rs.75.8 million for 1480,000 detection units, spokesman added.