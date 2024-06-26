Rupee gains 12 paisas vs dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Tuesday gained 12 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.50 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.62. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, were Rs277.75 and Rs280.6 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 30 paisas to close at Rs 298.74 against the last day’s closing of Rs298.44, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.74, whereas an increase of 92 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 353.51 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 352.59. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 and 04 paisas to close at Rs 75.82 and Rs 74.23.