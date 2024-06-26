Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Saeed Ghani takes notice of building collapse in Liaquatabad

Staff Reporter
June 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI    -   Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani on Tuesday took notice of the collapse of a one-story building near Liaquatabad No 10. The minister directed the Director-General of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and the DC of district Central to submit the probe reports on the incident to him and the reports should contain all the factors behind the incident.  Ghani thanked God that no casualty or injury to any person had occurred due to the building’s collapse.  He asked the SBCA to immediately vacate the buildings in dilapidated condition and demolish such structures. No slackness would be tolerated in this regard on the part of the officials concerned owing to the upcoming monsoon season.

He directed the deputy commissioners and other relevant officials to take due action against derelict buildings in their respective jurisdictions.

