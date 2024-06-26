Wednesday, June 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SBCA seals buildings for unapproved, unauthorised construction

Our Staff Reporter
June 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has sealed multiple residential and commercial structures because of unlawful and unapproved constructions.

A spokesperson of the authority informed here on Tuesday that a commercial project in Latifabad, Unit No 7, named Hero Tower, had been sealed because of construction works violating the approved map of the building. He said the tower was a big commercial project in Latifabad. Likewise, he added, the teams of SBCA also took action in Singhar Town and Liaquat Town housing schemes in Hyderabad rural taluka.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1719296375.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024