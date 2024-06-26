SBCA seals buildings for unapproved, unauthorised construction

HYDERABAD - The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has sealed multiple residential and commercial structures because of unlawful and unapproved constructions.

A spokesperson of the authority informed here on Tuesday that a commercial project in Latifabad, Unit No 7, named Hero Tower, had been sealed because of construction works violating the approved map of the building. He said the tower was a big commercial project in Latifabad. Likewise, he added, the teams of SBCA also took action in Singhar Town and Liaquat Town housing schemes in Hyderabad rural taluka.