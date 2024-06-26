Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Several properties sealed by LDA

Our Staff Reporter
June 26, 2024
Lahore

LAHORE   -   On the directions of Director General Lahore Development Authority Tahir Farooq, LDA teams conducted special operation against commercialization fee defaulters. LDA teams sealed two dozen properties over non-payment of commercialization fees. The operation was conducted in Garden Town and Model Town Extension under the supervision of Chief Town Planning I AsadUl Zaman. Director Town Planning Zone III Sidra Tabasum took action against commercialization fee defaulters. Sealed properties included grocery shops, showrooms, private schools, retail shops, private offices, and others.

These properties had outstanding dues amounting to millions of rupees. Multiple notices had been issued to these properties prior to the operation.

Our Staff Reporter

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1719296375.jpg

