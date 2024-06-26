Spectre of new Cold War looms ominously over global landscape: Dar

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday said that Pakistan’s regional policy was underpinned by the concept of “peaceful neighbourhood” and the inextricable link between peace and development.

Addressing a function here to celebrate the 51st anniversary of the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), the Deputy Prime Minister dilated in detail on Pakistan’s foreign policy in a transforming world.

The DPM underscored that the world today was undergoing profound transformations. In this regard, he noted that world leaders like President Xi and Chancellor Scholz have spoken of ‘global tectonic shifts’ and changes taking place in the world which have not been seen in a century. He added that the world is witnessing the end of one era and the beginning of a new one -- marked by the emergence of a multi-polar order.

He emphasised that old and traditional security threats are compounded by new and non-traditional security threats and challenges. These include ongoing conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, genocide in Palestine, and simmering tensions across several continents. Disintegration of arms control regime, new arms races, unprecedented growth of new emerging technologies, food and fuel crises, Islamophobia, grey-zone conflict, and climate change present further challenges to global security.

Alluding to the intensifying major-power contestation, he noted that a spectre of a new looms ominously over the global landscape.

He asserted that it should be evident to all that our collective salvation lies in finding global solutions to shared problems. No single nation can resolve these issues in isolation; hence, communication and dialogue are imperative.

The DPM underscored Pakistan’s strategic importance globally and regionally. Highlighting Pakistan’s perspective, he underscored its aversion to bloc politics and preference for cooperation over confrontation. He also highlighted that Pakistan’s regional policy is underpinned by the concept of ‘peaceful neighbourhood and the inextricable link between peace and development.’

He said a peaceful, stable, united and prosperous Afghanistan is in Pakistan’s vital interest. Since the Taliban’s takeover, Pakistan has adopted a pragmatic approach, prioritizing both national and regional stability.

He emphasised the need for Afghan soil not to be used by terrorists against any state. If the vision of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is realized, the fruits of economic cooperation, regional integration, and connectivity would be enormous, he added.

He described India-Pakistan relations as troubled, citing ongoing mistrust stemming from India’s actions in IIOJK on 5 August 2019. The DPM/FM said Pakistan seeks good-neighbourly relations with India on the basis of mutual respect, sovereign equality, and a just and peaceful resolution of the long-standing Jammu and Kashmir dispute. Dar said while Pakistan has always been receptive to constructive engagement through dialogue that includes all outstanding issues, Pakistan would never agree to unilateral approaches or attempts to impose India’s will or hegemony.

He emphasised Pakistan’s readiness to ensure strategic stability and respond to any military provocations. He expressed the hope that the BJP-led NDA government would have sober reflection, revisit India’s policies and postures that have bedevilled bilateral relations and regional cooperation, and take tangible steps that move the relationship in a positive direction.

The DPM spoke about Pakistan’s enduring friendship with China as crucial for stability in the region and beyond, highlighting their commitment to ensuring safety and security of Chinese personnel and projects and enhancing bilateral relations.

He praised the transformative impact of the CPEC on Pakistan’s economy and development. Additionally, he stressed efforts to strengthen ties with Iran, Gulf countries, Turkiye, and Central Asia and Azerbaijan, prioritizing regional connectivity.

He highlighted that the guiding principle of Pakistan’s foreign policy is to enhance Pakistan’s diplomatic space and autonomy of action including through good relations with all major powers, especially the United States, China, Russia, EU, Japan and ASEAN -- as forging closer ties is crucial for navigating today’s complex world. This expansive foreign policy agenda requires substantial resources, which must be effectively utilized under the current environment.

Ishaq Dar appreciated ISSI’s contributions since inception in 1973 -- including gaining recognition for its high-quality research and as a platform for multidimensional dialogue among various stakeholders.

Delivering his welcome remarks, Director General ISSI Sohail Mahmood underscored the growing impact of think-tanks and research organisations globally, stressing their pivotal role in generating research-based inputs, fostering informed dialogue, and impacting policy.

Over the past five decades, he said, the ISSI has evolved into a formidable research organisation and a reputable public sector think-tank. This journey, he emphasised, has been supported by the political and administrative leadership of the Foreign Ministry and guided by the ISSI Board of Governors.

Reflecting on the past year, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood highlighted ISSI’s proactive initiatives aimed at bridging the gap between academic and policy communities; providing a platform for inclusive, multi-stakeholder dialogue; strengthening collaboration with national stakeholders; increasing collaboration with international partners; enhancing research standards; and leveraging media and social media platforms for wider dissemination of insights.

He emphasised ISSI’s thematic priorities, which encompassed analysing global and regional developments; supporting concept of ‘comprehensive’ security; strengthening efforts to accentuate ‘pivot to geo-economics’; and reinforcing Pakistan’s strategic engagements with major powers as well as key regions including Central Asia, ASEAN and Africa.

The event was attended by a large number of former diplomats, senior officials, members of the Islamabad-based Diplomatic Corps, academics, scholars and researchers, and representatives of civil society, think-tanks, and the media.