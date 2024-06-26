Sukkur Barrage to be made operational in 8 days: Shoro

KARACHI - Sindh Irrigation Minister, Jam Khan Shoro, on Tuesday said that work for replacing damaged gates of Sukkur Barrage was continue and the barrage will be made operational in the next 8 days and water will be released in all off taking canals.

The minister, while speaking in Sindh Assembly, informed that Sukkur Barrage irrigates 7.5 million acres of land in Sindh and provincial government was working day and night for restoration of Sukkur Barrage at the earliest and transferring the gates to automatic system, said a statement issued here. The irrigation minister informed the house that Gate No 44 has been prepared and the 50 percent work of Coffer Dam for installation of Gate No 47 has been completed so far. After completion of the Coffer Dam, a temporary door will be installed in the next 3 days while a permanent door will be installed at Gate No 47 after July 20, he added.

He said that on reports of collapse of 2 gates installed during the British rule, emergency was imposed on June 20, 2024 and immediate steps were taken for rehabilitation of the barrage. In the history of barrage, damage to any door of the barrage in June caused huge losses, he added.

When the Sukkur barrage was built, 66 gates and seven canals were constructed, he said, adding that due to over silting of three right bank canals — Dadu Canal, Rice Canal and Kheerthar Canal — the then British government closed 10 gates and built a wall to prevent the silting of the right bank canals, he informed. In the year 2018, some gates of the barrage were closed and a study was conducted, he informed, adding that on the basis of findings and recommendations of the report six gates were replaced. Jam Khan Shoro said that an international bid was arranged with the support of the World Bank and the contract for changing the doors was allotted to a Chinese company.

Sindh irrigation minister opposes Kala Bagh Dam construction

Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro said a triangular formula was brought during the reign of General (retd) Pervez Musharraf but in reality, he mentioned that it had nothing to do with the 1991 water agreement. Highlighting the past statement of former military ruler and President Pervez Musharraf (late) where he reinterred that Kala Bagh Dam would be built. “How the Kalabagh Dam would be built when there is no water,” he questioned. The Sindh minister said the Sindh province protested the statement.

“In the meantime, if they talk about building a new canal, the Indus will dry up,” Jam Khan Shoro claimed. He said the natural flow of water in Sindh changed due to the Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBOD). “There were more than 3,500 cracks in the flood of 2022,” he said. “There would be flaws in the 1991 agreement, this agreement was not implemented,” Jam Khan Shuro maintained. He said Sindh was separated from Bombay in 1937. “Water was reserved for Sindh and Punjab based on equality. Punjab’s rivers were given to India. A reservoir was built to implement water distribution. Since long there IRSA has no other job,” he said.