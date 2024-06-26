Universities should create skilled manpower: PU VC

LAHORE - Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood on Tuesday said that it was the responsibility of the universities to create skillful manpower. Professor of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, University of Central Michigan, USA, Dr Wasim Haider, President of Pakistan Institute of Metallurgy and Materials Engineers, Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Shuja, Director Institute of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering, Prof Dr Mohsin Ali Raza, Acting Director ORIC, Prof Dr Aqil Inam, Deputy Director Dr Khalid Mehmood, researchers, faculty members and students were present. Addressing a seminar on ‘Additive Manufacturing of Biomaterials’ organised by Punjab University Office of Research Innovation & Commercialisation (ORIC) in collaboration with Institute of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering at Institute of Chemical Engineering & Technology, VC Dr said that workshops, seminars and visits to industries were conducted for practical learning of PU students. He said that ORIC’s team deserves congratulations for improvement in the ranking of PU. He said that the graduates of PU were rendering their services all over the world adding that all resources were being utilised to enable the students to work in the international market.

PU seminar today

A seminar on ‘Khutba Hajjatul Wida:Universal Manifesto of Human Rights’, organised by National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Authority Punjab will be held on Wednesday at Punjab University Al Raazi Hall, in which Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan will be the chief guest.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Chairman National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Authority Pakistan Khurshid Ahmed Nadeem, Senior Journalist Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami, Chairman Taha Qureshi Foundation Taha Qureshi, Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies Prof Dr Hammad Lakhvi and others will also attend the event.