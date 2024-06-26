We fulfilled Brian Lara’s prediction with historic semis spot: Rashid Khan

Abu Dhabi - Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has said his team validated West Indies legend Brian Lara’s prediction by reaching the semifinals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Before the tournament, Lara had boldly predicted that Afghanistan would advance to the final four. Proving him right, Afghanistan secured a thrilling eight-run victory over Bangladesh in a rain-affected match in Kingstown, thereby booking their semifinal spot against South Africa. “It’s a dream for us to be in the semifinals. The belief started when we beat New Zealand at the beginning of the tournament. It’s unbelievable,” Rashid Khan shared in his post-match interview.

He added, “The only person who foresaw our semifinal spot was , and we proved him right. When we met him at a welcome party, I promised him we wouldn’t let him down.”Rashid expressed the significance of their success: “It’s a massive celebration back home. This is a monumental achievement for us. We have reached this stage at the U-19 level before, but doing it at the World Cup is indescribable. We need to approach the semifinals with a clear mind and fully enjoy the occasion.”

Reflecting on their batting performance, Rashid acknowledged that Afghanistan fell short of their target but praised the bowlers for executing their plans perfectly. “We aimed for 130-135 runs but ended up with 115-5. We knew they would come at us aggressively, which we could use to our advantage. We didn’t need to do anything extraordinary—just stick to our clear plans,” he asserted.