Wheat Accountability

The wheat import scandal of the caretaker government remains unresolved, and it seems the government has forgotten its promises to hold those responsible accountable. Massive imports of wheat from Ukraine and Russia caused substantial damage to domestic wheat producers. Though it is still unclear who profited from these imports, a thorough investigation is essential and must not be abandoned like many other inquiries that fade away over time.

The government must fulfill its promise and bring justice to the farmers who suffered due to the import situation. While this is crucial, it is equally important for the government to make informed decisions regarding the current wheat stock. As traders urge the government to allow the export of excess wheat, the government must prioritize the economy. The ongoing investigation should not hinder potential growth and profit opportunities. Given that the time window for exporting quality wheat is from June to August, the government’s decision must be swift.

3.9 million tons of surplus wheat cannot be allowed to rot in storage. To avoid such a massive loss, the government should permit exports after necessary scrutiny. The agriculture sector’s revenue last year surpassed all other sectors, and the agricultural economy thrives on the efforts of farmers. Government policies should always aim to protect farmers. After the protests following the wheat situation, the authorities’ efforts must be more concerted.

The government should contact regional wheat buyers and streamline the process for traders with stock. Meanwhile, it should not forget that justice is awaited in the wheat import scandal and must be delivered swiftly.