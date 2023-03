Share:

WAH CANTT - Taxila Police, during crackdown against drug dealers on Saturday, arrested two drug peddlers and recovered over 2 kg hashish from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, during the crackdown, 1.31 kg hashish was recovered from Ameer Hamza,1.45 kg hashish was recovered from Meer Sarsooh. Separate cases were registered against the accused under Narcotics Act and launched further investigation.