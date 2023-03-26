Share:

FAISALABAD - Price Control Magistrates have imposed a total fine of Rs222,000/- on 36 shopkeep­ers on charge of profiteering in addition to arresting 4 shop­keepers on sheer violation of price control act in different parts of Faisalabad during last 24 hours. A spokesman of lo­cal administration said here on Saturday that the magistrates checked various shops in dif­ferent markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 36 shop­keepers involved in overcharg­ing and profiteering. Therefore, a total fine of Rs.222,000/- was imposed on them in addition to issuing warning that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also arrested 4 shopkeepers in addition to sealing their shops on sheer violation of price con­trol act while further action against them was under prog­ress, he added.