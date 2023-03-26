Share:

LAHORE - More than two hundred golfers competed in the senior amateurs, amateurs, veterans, invitees, ladies and juniors categories in the AAA Associates-organized 38th Early Bird Golf Tournament that concluded at Rawalpindi Golf Club.

The winners in the senior amateurs’ category included Maj Shoaib and Khalid Masood, taking the first gross and first net prizes respectively. Whereas, Col Abjad took the second prize; Brig Mohsin and Mr. Farukh Waheed took the third gross and net prizes respectively. In the veterans’ category, the first net and first gross prizes were won by Brig Azhar Pervez and Brig M Aslam Khan respectively. The second gross and net prizes were won by Brig Arshad and Brig Tariq respectively. While the third gross and net prizes went to Brig Ghulam Nabi and Tariq Sadiq respectively.

The third prize in the Invitees category went to Brig Zahid Hussain and Maj Atif Gondal, while the second prize was won by Brig Zia Sarwar and Maj Gen Saeed Nagra. The first prize went to Maj Gen Abid Latif and Brig Amir Malik.

The Junior Boys category winners included Bilal Amjad, and Abdullah Amir taking the first prize, with Ali Jami and Hassan Abbas winning the second prize. Among the ladies’ category, the first prize went to Ms Arooba Ali (AAA Associates), and Brig Nasira Shaheen, the second prize to Ms Amna Malak and Mrs Ayesha Azhar, and the third prize to Ms Jasia Tasawar and Ms Fatima Azhar. The amateurs’ category winners were Maj Mustafa and Dr Meer Yasir followed by Col Arshad Janjua and Lt Col Arif Kiyani while the third prize went to SQL Furqan and Col Beshaam. Early Bird Patron in Chief, Ex-Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCS) Gen Aziz Khan, and Brig Abdul Salam Akhtar, President of Early Bird, were present as the chief guests. Syed Wajahat Ali, Director of Corporate Sales AAA Associates, was also present there.