Attock - Five persons including a driver received multiple injuries when a speedy passenger van they were traveling by turned turtle near Bhal Pathak on Pindi Kohat Road in the jurisdiction of Fatehjang police station.

Rescue 1122 ambulances shifted the injured to THQ Hospital Fatehjang. The injured include Fida Hussain, Nasir Shahzad, Sher Ahmad, Azmat Hussain and Shahzad Ali.