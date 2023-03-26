Share:

LAHORE - Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz has become active for the promotion of sports across the province.

He visited Pandoki and RakhJhedo on Saturday and inspected the cricket stadiums in both the vicinities. He expressed his displeasure over the condition of the grounds and directed the officials concerned to make both the grounds functional and upgrade with all necessities. Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, DSO Lahore Tanveer Shah and others were also present. Wahab Riaz said that all possible steps will be taken to develop sports fields.

“The sports grounds look beautiful with the presence of plenty of athletes,” he added. He said he would visit all the sports facilities in Punjab. “The doors of my office are open for all the players and they can share their issues with me whenever they like. The resolution of sports persons problems is among my top priorities,” he asserted.