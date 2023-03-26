Share:

Rawalpindi - Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) recovered over 60 kg of drugs and arrested seven accused in six different operations, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here Saturday. He informed that the ANF managed to recover 21.6 kg hashish and 14.4 kg opium from two cars intercepted near Hiran Minar, Sheikhupura Motorway Toll Plaza.

The drugs were concealed tactfully under seats while three drug smugglers were also held during the operation. In another operation, the ANF in collaboration of Airport Security Force (ASF) recovered over two kg of heroin from the possession of a Dubai-bound passenger hailing from Pakpattan, and arrested him at Multan Airport. In the third operation, the ANF conducted a raid near Lahore DHA Phase-1 and recovered 824 grams heroin concealed in surgical tools in a car. An accused going to send the parcel to London through a private courier service was also arrested.

In two separate operations, the ANF foiled two bids to smuggle drugs from Haripur to Mansehra and arrested two residents of Haripur with 2.4 kg hashish. In an operation, the ANF and FC conducted a raid in Khyber and recovered 19.2 kg hashish. He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.