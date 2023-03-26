Share:

Rawalpindi - Armed dacoits and robbers have deprived citizens of cash, mobile phones, motorcycles and other valuables in three strikes at different localities of the district, informed sources on Saturday. According to sources, a gang of four dacoits riding on two motorcycles intercepted a man namely Bahadur Khan while he was going to buy yogurt at Mughal Pari and snatched motorcycle, mobile phone, cash and documents at gunpoint.

Similarly, the same gang of four dacoits also stopped another citizen namely Muhammad Jabbar at gunpoint at Mankiala Stop and deprived him of Rs70,000, mobile phones and documents. Robbers burgled the house of Fahad Saleem in Bahria Town while an auto theft gang pilfered motorcycle of Muhammad Ahmed from commercial area of Phase 8. Rawat police registered cases against dacoits and robbers on complaints of victims and began investigation.

On the other hand, a young boy drowned in Ogahon Dam in the suburbs of Gujar Khan, informed the Rescue 1122 spokesman. Rescue 1122 divers have found the body of a boy identified as Umair (15) and moved it to hospital for autopsy. According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, the divers of 1122 rushed to the dam soon after receiving information about the drowning of a boy and conducted search operations at four different points.