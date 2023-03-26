Share:

QUETTA - Balo­chistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday ex­pressed his concern over the de­crease in gas pressure and unan­nounced load shedding. He said that the issue has been raised with the authorities of Sui Southern Gas Com­pany several times, but unfortunate­ly there was no effect on them. The Chief Minister has warned that if the gas issues were not resolved immedi­ately, he reserves the right to protest vigorously. The CM further said that the federal government should solve the issue of gas pressure immediate­ly, otherwise the government would also be forced to join the people and join their protest.