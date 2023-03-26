QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday expressed his concern over the decrease in gas pressure and unannounced load shedding. He said that the issue has been raised with the authorities of Sui Southern Gas Company several times, but unfortunately there was no effect on them. The Chief Minister has warned that if the gas issues were not resolved immediately, he reserves the right to protest vigorously. The CM further said that the federal government should solve the issue of gas pressure immediately, otherwise the government would also be forced to join the people and join their protest.
