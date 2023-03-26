Share:

QUETTA - Employees Welfare Association of Sar­dar Bahadur Khan Women University, Quetta, has staged a protest against the witch-hunt of staff union and employees by Vice Chancellor (VC) Sajida Noureen and demanded of Governor Balochistan to take action against the vice chancellor.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, President of Employees Wel­fare Association (EWA) Sadaf Khan and other office bearers of the EWA urged Governor Balochistan to launch an en­quiry and investigate the matter fairly and pay heed to the charter of demands of EWA, failing which the protest move­ment would be intensified.

Issuing a charge sheet against the Vice Chancellor, President of EWA Sadaf Khan said that the VC was in­volved in illegal appoint­ment of 125 employees on daily wages without completing codal formali­ties while she had also hurled threats to univer­sity officials and targeted those officials who refuse to indulge in her corrupt practices and had also dis­missed dozens of employ­ees from services illegally through fake enquiries.

She said that academic staff of employees of SBK university had been on strike against the unjust deci­sions of Sajida Noureen, Vice Chancellor, SBK, but the authorities were paying no heed to address the legitimate demands of Employees Welfare Association, SBK, adding that instead of inviting representa­tives of EWA for talks to address the issues of fac­ulty members and other staff of the university, Vice Chancellor Sajida Noureen was involved in targeting the univer­sity staff. Demanding the authorities to consider the promotion cases of all legible faculty members and other employees, the EWA officials called for withdrawing the notification whereby senior and junior staff had been dismissed from service illegally and junior faculty members and staff had been posted against senior posi­tions in violation of rules and senior­ity lists; cancel contract appointments made without seeking approval of the competent authority; grant medical al­lowance to all employees of SBK. Sadaf Khan said if the genuine demands of the Employees Welfare Association Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University, Quet­ta were not entertained, protest move­ment would be intensified.