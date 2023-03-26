Share:

LAHORE - Authorities have blocked various roads, including entry and exit points, in the Punjab capital to thwart the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) public gathering at Minar-i-Pakistan tonight. The politi­cal show comes despite postponement of elections in Punjab as Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP) has excused for the holding polls due to financial and security constraints. All roads leading to the Minar-i-Pakistan have been bar­ricaded by parking trucks carrying ship­ping containers while Ravi bridge and Thokar Niaz Baig the two major entry and exit points – have also been closed for traffic. The measures to prevent the political gathering have caused hurdles for commuters, who are heading to their jobs. The areas where containers have been placed include Shah Alam Market, Bansawala Bazar, Railways Sta­tions, and others. In a tweet, City Traffic Police Lahore said the following roads are closed for traffic “from Lohay Wali Pulli towards Sabzi Mandi ,outgate Lorri Adda towards Sabzi Mandi, R/O Lorri Adda towards Sabzi Mandi ,both sides of old Ravi bridge, both sides of new Ravi bridge, Barkat Pulli towards Shahdara, Masti gate towards Railway Station, Railway Station towards Masti Gate, lk Moria bridge towards Railway Station, Railway Station towards Ik Moria from beneath and flyover, Bohar Wala Chowk, Railway Road, Brendth Road and Hafiz hotel, District Chowk towards Work­shop Chowk both sides, Peer Makki U-turn both sides, Retigun chowk towards SSP corner. The police have asked peo­ple to take alternate routes. ‘Tonight’s Jalsa will break all records’. Despite restrictions on roads, PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan is optimistic about his successful power show. Taking to Twitter, he said tonight PTI will hold its sixth gather­ing at Minar-i-Pakistan and “my heart tells me it will break all records”. “I am inviting everyone in Lahore to attend after Tarawih prayers. I will give my vision of Haqeeqi Azadi & how we will pull Pak[istan] out of the mess cabal of crooks have put our country in,” he wrote. “They will put all sorts of hur­dles to prevent people from attending, but I want to remind our people that it is their fundamental right to attend a political gathering. Everyone must assert their right as people of a free nation that won its independence & come to Minar i Pakistan.” On Friday night, PTI leaders Azam Swati, Ham­mad Azhar and Zulfi Bukhari visited the venue to review preparations for the jalsa.