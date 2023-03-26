Share:

MULTAN - Syndicate Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) decided to terminate teachers who went abroad and did not return with­in the stipulated time period.

The meeting of Syndicate was headed by Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali and attended by members Justice (retd) Altaf Ibrahim, Prof Zia Ul Qayyum, Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi, Dr Shumaila Khaliq, Dr Farhat Za­far, Registrar Muhammad Zubair Khan and some others, held here on Saturday. The syndicate took many important decisions in­cluding approval of minutes of the meeting of the previous se­lection board which included the promotion of teachers and many other officers. It also restored the condition of experience of M.Phil under HEC Policy 2015. The syndicate instructed early completion of inquiry against the ex-Director Distance Learn­ing Programme. It also agreed to conduct a financial audit from government representatives. A committee was also established for giving the final shape to the service structure.

The VC was also given a pro­motion in grade 22. It was also decided to keep providing facil­ity education to students of Law in Multan, Vehari, and Dera Ghazi Khan in matters pertaining to al­ready approved or suspended Law Colleges. The teachers who went abroad did not return with­in the stipulated time period. They will be served final notices for a personal hearing. Their ab­sences will be published in news­papers and then they would be terminated from their jobs.