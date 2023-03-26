Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s ITF seniors champion Rashid Ahmed Malik has received warm welcome at the Allama Iqbal International Airport on his return from Thailand, where he raised Pakistani flag by winning double crown.

Former PTF senior official Col Asif Dar (R), former international hockey player Naseem Ahmed, Rashid Malik’s family and tennis fans gave rousing welcome to the champion of Pakistan, who recently beaten Indians and foreign players in India and defended his titles there. Now in Thailand as well, despite being not fully recovered from his groin injury, Malik managed to win 60 plus singles title and 55 plus doubles title.

In the men’s 60 plus singles final, Malik beat China’s Xiao Lee by 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 for the title while in the 55 plus doubles final, Malik, partnering with India’s Dr Dipankar Chakravarti, defeated Thai-Russian pair of Jirachart Thangsiri and Yurii Kudinov by 6-2, 6-3. The Pakistani champion also earned 400 ITF points to confirm his entry into the ITF World Championship in Paraguay. Malik thanked Col Asif Dar (R), Naseem Ahmed and his family and fans for reaching Allama Iqbal International Airport for his rousing welcome. “Such an honor boosts players morale and it is my request to government and officials of the concerned federations to honor their international laurel-winning champions as it motivates them to work harder and win more glories for Pakistan.

“Now, my entire focus is on ITF World Championship in Paraguay. I will feature in ITF Seniors Master Tour in Turkey as well before finally appearing in the World Championship and winning the big honor and title for my country. I am grateful to Ali Embroidery Mills CEO Tariq Zaman for the all-out support for my journey while I am also thankful to IPC Minister Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari and others for their words of appreciation and motivation to do more for my homeland,” Rashid Malik concluded.