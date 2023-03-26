Share:

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui praised the efforts of civil society to continue the election process in Pakistan.

The statement was made on Sunday during a visit by a delegation of civil society "Mediators" to the MQM headquarters in Bahadurabad, where they were welcomed by Senior Deputy Convenors Mustafa Kamal and Farooq Sattar.

The delegation included Senior Journalist Mazhar Abbas, President Karachi Arts Council Ahmad Shah, President Karachi Press Club Saeed Sarbazi, Asad Iqbal Butt of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, and Mahnaz Rehman of the Aurat Foundation. Speaking on the occasion, the civil society delegation said that they were struggling for democracy in the country for more than 50 years.

The group urged all political parties to sit together and hold an all-party conference on a one-point agenda to establish an agreed process for determining the framework and timing of elections. They stressed the need for democracy to be stable and for the issues faced by Urban Sindh to be addressed.

MQM's Convener and Deputy Conveners appreciated the efforts of the civil society delegation and urged them to raise their voice on the issues and take this case of Urban Sindh to the major political parties of the country. The MQM leaders expressed their hope that the efforts of civil society would help promote democracy in the country.