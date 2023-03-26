Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi made a surprise visit of two centers made for the provision of free flour at Sheikh­upura on Saturday. The citizens heaped a pile of complaints in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) with regard to the registration process. The citizens complained that the reg­istration process was very slug­gish in the BISP centres, said a handout issued here. The CM assured the citizens to redress their complaints and stated that he would talk with the Federal government and with the offi­cials of BISP in this regard. CM also reviewed provision of free flour arrangements at the cen­ters. He inspected the citizens registration as well as flour dis­tribution process. CM directed to further improve flour distri­bution and other arrangements at the centers. Mohsin Naqvi as­serted that the citizens should not face any sort of difficulty at the centers. He also checked the weight of flour bags and stated that a family obtaining one flour bag would be given 20kg flour bag at the same time from 29th of March at the centers. He high­lighted that the citizens would not only be provided relief but would also be saved from the inconvenience of visiting the centers time and again. The chief minister apprised that a com­mittee has been constituted to ease the registration process. He took a prompt action on the complaints of citizens and issued directions to the staff members on the spot. Caretaker CM also visited the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital Sheikhupura and reviewed the medical facilities being provided to the citizens. He visited emergency ward and other sections of the hospitals to inspect the arrangements.

CM TAKES NOTICE OF MURDER INCIDENT

Caretaker Chief Minister Pun­jab Mohsin Naqvi has taken no­tice of an incident of murder of seven people of the same family in Pakpattan, and sought report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP). He ordered for en­suring the arrest of the accused at the earliest. He sought a re­port after investigation into the incident from every aspect.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, on Saturday took notice of in­cident in which a brother killed seven members of his family over a property dispute in Pak­pattan. IG Punjab directed RPO Sahiwal to submit incident re­port. He ordered the DPO Pak­pattan to form a special team to arrest the brutal killer as soon as possible and said that the accused and his accomplices should be immediately arrested and brought to justice.