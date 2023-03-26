Share:

MULTAN - Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, ordered to establishment of DC counters in order to provide commodities to the citizens at cheaper rates. He expressed these views while presiding over the review meet­ing on the performance of the districts here on Saturday. Com­missioner directed the adminis­tration to set up bazaar and to ensure supply of sugar at cheap­er rates at DC counters.

Khattak asked to assign du­ties to staff at DC counters and bazaars after achieving the tar­gets of free flour under Ramadan package and separate counters for the elderly people.

67 flour points have been made functional after rain across the division.

Commissioner ordered the DCs to monitor the performance of the price control magistrates and said that all the price control magis­trates should be seen in the mar­kets one hour before Iftar. Deputy Commissioners and officers of the concerned departments were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, an anti-dengue review meeting was held under the supervision of Commission­er Multan in which anti-dengue campaign measures and aware­ness campaigns were reviewed in detail. Commissioner Aamir Khattak said that the risk of breeding dengue larvae has in­creased due to the recent weath­er and warned that strict action to be taken against departments with poor performance. He or­dered to start sealing of com­mercial and private buildings over dengue larvae and special checking of under-construction buildings and ponds.

Giving briefing, Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman said that larvae have been recovered from 395 indoor places and 13 outdoor places during surveillance across the division so far this year while no case of dengue was reported. Additional Commissioner Sar­faraz Ahmed, Assistant Commis­sioner Arshad Wattoo, Director Health Dr. Waseem Rimzi, CO Health Dr. Faisal Raza Qureshi and officers of the relevant de­partments were present.