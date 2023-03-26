MULTAN - Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, ordered to establishment of DC counters in order to provide commodities to the citizens at cheaper rates. He expressed these views while presiding over the review meeting on the performance of the districts here on Saturday. Commissioner directed the administration to set up bazaar and to ensure supply of sugar at cheaper rates at DC counters.
Khattak asked to assign duties to staff at DC counters and bazaars after achieving the targets of free flour under Ramadan package and separate counters for the elderly people.
67 flour points have been made functional after rain across the division.
Commissioner ordered the DCs to monitor the performance of the price control magistrates and said that all the price control magistrates should be seen in the markets one hour before Iftar. Deputy Commissioners and officers of the concerned departments were present in the meeting.
Meanwhile, an anti-dengue review meeting was held under the supervision of Commissioner Multan in which anti-dengue campaign measures and awareness campaigns were reviewed in detail. Commissioner Aamir Khattak said that the risk of breeding dengue larvae has increased due to the recent weather and warned that strict action to be taken against departments with poor performance. He ordered to start sealing of commercial and private buildings over dengue larvae and special checking of under-construction buildings and ponds.
Giving briefing, Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman said that larvae have been recovered from 395 indoor places and 13 outdoor places during surveillance across the division so far this year while no case of dengue was reported. Additional Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Arshad Wattoo, Director Health Dr. Waseem Rimzi, CO Health Dr. Faisal Raza Qureshi and officers of the relevant departments were present.