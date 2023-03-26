Share:

LARKANA - The Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari on Saturday inaugurated Ramazan Bachat Bazaar near Railway Station Larkana, Bachat Bazar aimed to provide maximum relief to citizens during the month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak. Bachat Bazaar organized by the District Administration Larkana in collaboration with Larkana Chamber of Commerce and Industry(LCCI) and Grain Merchants Association Larkana, on the special instructions of Sindh Government and Commissioner Larkana Division, in which stalls of food, vegetables and essential commodities were set up. The Commissioner along with President Larkana Chamber of Commerce & Industry(LCCI) Ahmed Ali Shaikh, President PPP Larkana City Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Assistant Commissioner Larkana Ms. Shahida Parveen visited Ramazan Bachat Bazar set up near Railway Station Larkana and enquired details about daily use items from the people. He urged shopkeepers to avoid overpricing and hoarding in the holy month. Commissioner further said that Divisional and district administration was taking every possible step for controlling hoarding and profiteering and raids were being conducted by revenue officers on a daily basis.