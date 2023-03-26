Share:

A contempt of court petition was filed on Saturday in the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the prime minister, chief election commissioner and other ECP officials for violating verdict on holding elections in Punjab.

Advocate G M Chaudhry filed a petition in the apex court under Article 204 of the Constitution, read with Section 3 and 4 of the Contempt of Court Ordinance 2003, for initiating proceedings and directing the respondents to implement the judgment of the apex court passed on March 1, 2023 in a suo motu case regarding elections.

The petitioner made Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja, ECP members, Punjab caretaker chief minister and chief secretary as respondents.

The petitioner submitted that the respondents CEC, along with four ECP members, issued an order on March 22, 2023 postponing elections in Punjab giving various reasons and maintained that all the respondents have miserably failed to perform their constitutional obligations, functions and duties.

“The respondents are directly contemnor due to non-compliance of the said order of the apex court passed on March 1, 2023 in suo motu case”, the petitioner submitted.

He prayed the Supreme Court to initiate proceedings against them by summoning them for their willful and intentional acts to violate the court order, punishable under the provisions of the Contempt of Court Ordinance 2003.