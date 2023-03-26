Share:

QUETTA - The court on Saturday ap­proved the bail of Chair­man Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s focal person and his neph­ew Hassan Niazi. Judicial Magistrate III of Quetta approved the bail of Im­ran Khan’s nephew and focal person Hassan Niazi in the sum of Rs 100,000. The leader of PTI Hasan Ni­azi was produced in front of Judicial Magistrate 3 Jameel Ahmed in District Kachhari. A large number of lawyers were also pres­ent with him. During the hearing, Hassan Niazi’s lawyers pleaded for his bail, While the request for five-day physical remand made by the police was rejected. Hasan Niazi said in a statement before the Judicial Magistrate that his fault was that he was the le­gal advisor of former Prime Minister and Chairman of PTI Imran Khan. PTI leader Hasan Niazi was arrested on Friday from Islamabad and transferred to Quetta Airport Police Station