Share:

Rawalpindi - Additional District and Sessions Judge Irfan Akram on Saturday confirmed the pre-arrest bails of five leaders and workers including three former MPs in a case of protest, interfering in police matters and damaging public property upon appearance of ex-PM Imran Khan before a court of law in federal capital.

Those whose bail applications have been accepted by the court are identified as former provincial minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, ex-deputy speaker Punjab Assembly Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Arif Abbasi and Farrukh Mehmood Sial. Naseerabad police had booked more than 200 PTI leaders and workers including former MPs Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Arif Abbasi, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Umer Tanvir Butt, Raja Basharat, Chaudhry Afzal Paryal, Ammar Siddique Khan, Chaudhry Javed Kausar, Farrukh Mehmood Sial, Ali Amin Gandapur and Seemabia Tahir under sections 341/188/148/149 and 186 of PPC. All the accused were involved in assembling at Islamabad Toll Plaza having sticks and rods on March 19 and blocking the road for traffic despite imposition of Section 144.