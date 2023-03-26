Share:

COLOMBIA-Cubans will head to the polls today (Sunday) to elect the new National Assembly, the country’s highest law-making body. In addition to fulfilling legislative functions during a five-year term, the Assembly will nominate a presidential candidate who will be elected in a vote among lawmakers. Half of the candidates for the Assembly are from municipal assemblies and the other half were chosen by selection committees such as trade unions and student organizations. Candidates must receive more than 50% of the vote in their district to earn a seat in the National Assembly. If one does not obtain the votes, the Assembly may appoint someone or allow the municipal commissions to do it. There is no campaigning allowed.

Human rights organizations have criticized the election process on the island for preventing the opposition from participating.