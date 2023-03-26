Share:

QUETTA - Kohlu Deputy Commis­sioner Ijaz Ahmad Jafar said that efforts were being made to provide modern and better health facilities to the people of the area. He expressed these views while speaking to the me­dia during a surprise visit to the District Headquarters Hospital on Saturday. The DC inspected the various departments of DHQ and re­viewed the cleanliness. On this occasion, he visited the patients under treatment in the hospital and inquired about the provision of medi­cal facilities. MS, DHQ Dr As­ghar Marree gave a detailed briefing to the DC regarding the medical facilities, staff and problems faced by the patients in the hospital. The DC said doctors should per­form their duty as worship and 24-hour attendance of medical staff should be en­sured in DHQ. If there is any negligence in this regard, action will be taken against those responsible, he said. The Deputy Commissioner expressed his anger over the shortage of water in DHQ and directed the con­cerned officers to take im­mediate steps to resolve issues. Meanwhile, the DC also reviewed the ongoing construction work at DHQ.