BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Commissioner Ba­hawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited free flour distribution points estab­lished at Government Ab­basia Higher Secondary School and Dring Stadium Bahawalpur. He reviewed the arrangements related to free flour distribution. He monitored the performance of the working staff and also inspected the medi­cal camps at the free flour distribution points. He said separate counters should also be established for aged people, adding that the DC said the process of free flour bag distribution should be completed properly and maximum flour bags should be distributed to the de­serving people in the short­est possible time.