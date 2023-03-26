Share:

Tank - The Deputy Commissioner, along with Sector Commander South, paid an emergency visit to the areas affected by the recent heavy rains on Saturday, determined to take practical steps for the immediate restoration of communication roads and bridges, which were damaged by heavy rain in Tank.

The rain that began last night impacted many areas of the district, and many areas’ ground connections were severed from Tank. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shoaib Khan, DPO Waqar Ahmad, Sector Commander South Brigadier Suhail Bajwa, Commanding Officer Lt Col Umar, and Assistant Commissioner Amin Ullah visited village Bara Khel, village Kot Allah Dad, By-pass, and village Abi Zar to assess the damage and other relief operations in the affected areas.

During the visits, senior Civil and Pakistan Army officials reiterated their commitment to speed up relief efforts by using heavy machinery to restore bridges and roads in rain-affected areas as soon as possible, so that areas that have lost contact with the tank can be restored. On this occasion, Sector Commander South Brigadier Suhail Bajwa stated that the Pakistan Army and FC South will work alongside the district administration to provide relief. However, in the event of an emergency, FC South will fully support the district administration in resolving citizens’ grievances.