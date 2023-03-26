Share:

Attock - The district administration and price control committees have badly failed to control the ever increasing prices of fruit and other edibles. As per the survey carried out by the journalists, bananas which were available at Rs 200 per dozen before Ramazan are now being sold upto Rs 400 per dozen, apples from Rs 250 per kg to Rs 400 per kg, water melon from Rs 100 to Rs 300 per kilo, oranges from Rs 250 to Rs 500 per dozen and prices of grapes have jumped from Rs 400 to 800 per kg.

Similarly, the prices of other fruits and vegetables have also been increased by the market mafia with the start of holy month. People from different walks of life including political, social, religious and other circles of Attock have demanded of the Chief Minister of Punjab and Chief Secretary Punjab who are presently giving their full attention to distribution of free flour to take steps to control this price hike as people need other edibles as well.