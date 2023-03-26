Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted dry weather for most districts of the Sindh during the next 24 hours. Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province. The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded during the previous day in Karachi 21-23 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 32-34 degrees Centigrade, Suukur 28-30 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 30-32 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 29-31 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 30-32 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 32-34 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 32-34 degrees Centigrade.