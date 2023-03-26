Share:

KARACHI-The arrangements have been finalised for re-polling in 15 districts of Sindh on Sunday, in response to allegations of irregularities in the previous local government (LG) elections.

The repolling is being held for the seats of Chairman, Vice Chairman, Member District Council, and General Members, to address allegations of irregularities in the previous elections on the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Supreme Court following the allegations of irregularities. A total of 109,687 voters are registered to cast their votes in the 15 districts, with 59,310 male and 50,377 female voters among them.

A total of 15 district returning officers, 26 returning officers, and 52 assistant returning officers have been deployed to conduct the local government polls. A total of 81 polling stations have been established across 15 districts, including 21 for men, 22 for women, and 38 combined stations for both male and female voters.

As many as 275 polling booths have been set up in 15 districts of Sindh for the upcoming local government polls. Of these, 140 booths are designated for male voters, 135 for female voters, and 275 are combined booths for both genders. This move is aimed at upholding the principles of democracy and addressing any concerns regarding the previous elections.

Repolling for local government elections will be held on Sunday in the districts include Jacobabad, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, and Badin.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up a central control room in Islamabad to monitor the local government elections being held in 15 districts of Sindh on Sunday.

The control room will start functioning from Saturday and will continue uninterrupted operations until the last result is received.

According to an ECP spokesman, senior officers will monitor the election process from the control room. The control room will be responsible for addressing any polling-related complaints that may arise during the elections. Complaints can be lodged round the clock via telephone, fax or email.

A total of 109,687 voters, including 59,310 male and 50,377 female voters, are registered to cast their votes in the 15 districts. The repolls in 27 union councils in Sindh Phase 1 and 2 will also be held on Sunday.

The establishment of the central control room is a proactive measure taken by the ECP to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the local government elections in Sindh.

The spokesman said polling-related complaints could be lodged round the clock on telephone no 051-9204402; 051-9204403; 051-9210837 and 051-9210838. The complaints could also be faxed to the Control Room on 051-9204404. Email:ddmonitoringisb@gmail.com