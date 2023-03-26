Share:

QUETTA - Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Ijaz Ahmed Jafar on Saturday said that the district administration was trying to provide all possible relief to the people in the area. He expressed these views while in­specting the provision of cheap flour at Kohlu Stadium where a 20 kg bag of flour was provided at the official rate of Rs 1550. Assistant Commis­sioner Kohlu, Risaldar Major Tambo/Garsni, Food Department Officers and SHO were also present. Police and Levies officials distributed the flour in a disciplined manner. Speaking to the media on this occasion, the DC said that Chief Secretary Balochistan, Provincial Secretary Food Depart­ment and Commissioner Sibi Division have taken steps to solve this problem after which flour has reached the local markets as well. He further said the cheap flour provided by the food department was being sold to the poor people at cheap prices so that the common and poor people could get re­lief. He said efforts were being made to ensure that entitled people get their rights in a respectful and disciplined manner.