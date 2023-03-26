Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday visited Dis­trict Headquarter (DHQ) hospi­tal Sheikhupura and reviewed the medical facilities being provided to the patients in the hospital. The CM went to various wards, inquired after the patients and asked them about medical facilities be­ing provided to them, said a handout issued here. Mohsin Naqvi checked the attendance of doctors and allied staff members while few patients and attendants complained about non-availability of free medicines in the hospital. CM took notice of the non-avail­ability of free medicines and ordered the hospital admin­istration to redress this prob­lem forthwith